How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
Jon Gray will try to control Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when they square off against his Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 132 home runs.
- Texas is second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .274 team batting average.
- Texas has scored the most runs (559) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers get on base at a .342 clip, best in the league.
- The Rangers rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Texas strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.206 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Gray (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zack Littell
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brandon Bielak
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|J.P. France
