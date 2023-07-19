Jon Gray will try to control Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when they square off against his Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 132 home runs.

Texas is second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .274 team batting average.

Texas has scored the most runs (559) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers get on base at a .342 clip, best in the league.

The Rangers rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Texas strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.206 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Gray (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays W 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Dane Dunning Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray J.P. France

