Sportsbooks have listed player props for Kyle Tucker and others when the Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 23 doubles, 14 home runs, 45 walks and 62 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .298/.377/.488 slash line so far this season.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 2 at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 91 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.342/.398 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

