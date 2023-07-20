Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Athletics on July 20, 2023
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Kyle Tucker and others when the Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 23 doubles, 14 home runs, 45 walks and 62 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .298/.377/.488 slash line so far this season.
- Tucker has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has recorded 91 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .247/.342/.398 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 15
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.