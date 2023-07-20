Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in 37 of 68 games this year (54.4%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.6%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.1% of his games this season, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.174
|AVG
|.283
|.268
|OBP
|.349
|.312
|SLG
|.460
|7
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|28/9
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.99 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.51 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.51, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
