The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .267 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.

In 63.6% of his games this season (35 of 55), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in nine games this year (16.4%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (36.4%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 21 games this year (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .289 AVG .250 .310 OBP .270 .614 SLG .389 11 XBH 11 8 HR 2 14 RBI 9 14/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings