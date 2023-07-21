Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Houston Astros (54-43) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (27-72) at 9:40 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (1-6, 3.91 ERA).
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Astros have won 36 out of the 62 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Houston has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 455 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros' 3.72 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Angels
|L 13-12
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|July 16
|@ Angels
|W 9-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tyler Anderson
|July 18
|@ Rockies
|L 4-3
|Hunter Brown vs Jake Bird
|July 19
|@ Rockies
|W 4-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Austin Gomber
|July 20
|@ Athletics
|W 3-1
|J.P. France vs Hogan Harris
|July 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs JP Sears
|July 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Paul Blackburn
|July 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Medina
|July 24
|Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 25
|Rangers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Jon Gray
|July 26
|Rangers
|-
|J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney
