Friday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Houston Astros (54-43) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (27-72) at 9:40 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (1-6, 3.91 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Astros have won 36 out of the 62 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 455 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.72 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule