Framber Valdez gets the start for the Houston Astros on Friday against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 11th in MLB play with 117 total home runs.

Houston is 13th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Houston has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (455 total runs).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-best mark in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.72 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.252).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Valdez is trying to record his 14th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Valdez will try to continue a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels W 9-8 Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics W 3-1 Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/25/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home J.P. France Andrew Heaney

