Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (54-43) will visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (27-72) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday, July 21, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +200. Houston is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.76 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (1-6, 3.91 ERA)

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

This season, the Astros have been favored 62 times and won 36, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Astros have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 27, or 27.8%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a mark of 2-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145)

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +145 - 2nd

