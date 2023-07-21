Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- with an on-base percentage of .349 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on July 21 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .346 with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 81.5% of his 65 games this year, with multiple hits in 36.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (21.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has had an RBI in 31 games this year (47.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47.7% of his games this season (31 of 65), with two or more runs 12 times (18.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|27
|.370
|AVG
|.316
|.438
|OBP
|.368
|.678
|SLG
|.535
|27
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|5
|32
|RBI
|25
|26/19
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 105 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.