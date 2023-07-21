Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .288.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 51 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 25 games this year (30.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 41.5% of his games this season (34 of 82), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.289
|AVG
|.288
|.331
|OBP
|.337
|.500
|SLG
|.438
|14
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|19
|33/8
|K/BB
|30/12
|6
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Dodgers give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (5-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.