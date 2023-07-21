Rangers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (58-39) and Los Angeles Dodgers (55-40) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on July 21.
The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (6-6) versus the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin (5-3).
Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 39, or 60.9%, of those games.
- This season Texas has won 35 of its 58 games, or 60.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the most runs (564) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Gavin Williams
|July 16
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Martín Pérez vs Tanner Bibee
|July 17
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Shane McClanahan
|July 18
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|July 19
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Zack Littell
|July 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Bobby Miller
|July 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown
|July 25
|@ Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brandon Bielak
|July 26
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France
