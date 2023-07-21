Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (58-39) and Los Angeles Dodgers (55-40) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on July 21.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (6-6) versus the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin (5-3).

Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 39, or 60.9%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 35 of its 58 games, or 60.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the most runs (564) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).

