How to Watch the Rangers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim will take the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 134 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .462.
- The Rangers have an MLB-high .274 batting average.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (564 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- Texas' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.206).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney (6-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Heaney heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Heaney enters the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zack Littell
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
