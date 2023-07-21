Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .327 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.
- Jankowski enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .412.
- Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 68.0% of his games this year (34 of 50), with multiple hits 11 times (22.0%).
- He has homered in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.0% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (36.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|.350
|AVG
|.299
|.453
|OBP
|.382
|.450
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|6/13
|K/BB
|17/9
|10
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .196 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.