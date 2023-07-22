On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a double) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (97) this season while batting .261 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 15th in slugging.

In 62.9% of his 97 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 97), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 45.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

In 51.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (18.6%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 45 .289 AVG .230 .362 OBP .303 .593 SLG .427 27 XBH 19 16 HR 8 48 RBI 32 50/20 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings