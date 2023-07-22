Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .585 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Athletics.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 90th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 97 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.7% of those games.
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 47.4% of his games this season (46 of 97), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.247
|AVG
|.251
|.340
|OBP
|.345
|.379
|SLG
|.443
|10
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|36
|26/23
|K/BB
|27/29
|4
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.96).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-2 with a 5.48 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.48, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
