Oddsmakers have set player props for Kyle Tucker and others when the Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Javier Stats

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has eight quality starts in 18 chances this season.

In 18 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 16 5.0 4 3 3 7 2 at Rangers Jul. 3 4.1 9 8 8 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 4.0 8 6 6 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 21 2.1 4 4 4 1 5 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 6.0 5 0 0 2 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 24 doubles, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 68 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He's slashing .303/.380/.517 so far this season.

Tucker hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .389 with five doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 21 3-for-4 3 3 4 12 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 2 at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 52 walks and 62 RBI (94 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.343/.414 so far this year.

Bregman has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 19 RBI (52 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a .213/.306/.307 slash line on the season.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Astros Jul. 20 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

