Saturday's game at American Family Field has the Atlanta Braves (63-33) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Braves will call on Allan Winans against the Brewers and Adrian Houser (3-2).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 55 (66.3%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 47-19 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 543 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been victorious in 24, or 51.1%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (408 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 16 White Sox L 8-1 Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease July 18 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies July 19 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson July 20 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen July 21 @ Brewers W 6-4 Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta July 22 @ Brewers - Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser July 23 @ Brewers - Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran July 25 @ Red Sox - Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello July 26 @ Red Sox - Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello July 28 Brewers - Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser July 29 Brewers - TBA vs TBA

Brewers Schedule