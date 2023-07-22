Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Corey Seager (.711 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .350 with 29 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- In 81.8% of his games this season (54 of 66), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (37.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (22.7%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has had an RBI in 32 games this year (48.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (19.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (48.5%), including 13 games with multiple runs (19.7%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|27
|.376
|AVG
|.316
|.445
|OBP
|.368
|.705
|SLG
|.535
|29
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|25
|27/20
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (5-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
