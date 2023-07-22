Jacob Meyers -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 37 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (10.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 26 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .174 AVG .276 .268 OBP .341 .312 SLG .448 7 XBH 13 4 HR 3 9 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings