Heading into the final round of the Barracuda Championship, James Morrison is in seventh place at -11.

James Morrison Insights

Morrison has finished under par eight times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Morrison has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Morrison has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Morrison has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 7 -11 202 0 1 0 1 $0

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Morrison has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 17th.

Morrison has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Morrison played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

At 7,480 yards, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) checks in at 7,480 yards, 77 yards longer than the average course Morrison has played in the past year (7,403 yards).

Morrison's Last Time Out

Morrison shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which landed him in the 52nd percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Morrison was better than just 8% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Morrison did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Morrison carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Morrison carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.2 on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

In that last tournament, Morrison's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.9).

Morrison ended the Barbasol Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Morrison carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Morrison Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Morrison's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

