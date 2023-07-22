Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks while batting .287.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Heim has recorded a hit in 61 of 84 games this season (72.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (29.8%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Heim has had an RBI in 37 games this season (44.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season (35 of 84), with two or more runs 11 times (13.1%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.279
|AVG
|.295
|.333
|OBP
|.348
|.558
|SLG
|.423
|24
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|38
|RBI
|29
|34/13
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
