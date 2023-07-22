Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Jung -- hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .271 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 72.6% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Jung has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (43.2%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.262
|AVG
|.279
|.338
|OBP
|.310
|.454
|SLG
|.511
|17
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|28
|64/19
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (5-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.25, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.