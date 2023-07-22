Dane Dunning will start for the Texas Rangers against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 6-10 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 49 of its 97 chances.

The Rangers are 8-2-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-19 25-21 26-14 32-25 41-29 17-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.