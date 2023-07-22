When the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40) and Texas Rangers (58-40) face off at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 22, Bobby Miller will get the ball for the Dodgers, while the Rangers will send Dane Dunning to the hill. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (5-1, 4.25 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.91 ERA)

Rangers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Rangers and Dodgers matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 47 out of the 79 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 36-27 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers went 5-1 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

This year, the Rangers have won five of 15 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Corey Seager 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -184 - 1st

