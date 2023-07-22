Marcus Semien and Mookie Betts are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Globe Life Field on Saturday (starting at 4:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 111 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 44 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .272/.341/.444 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 40 walks and 80 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .261/.334/.513 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Betts Stats

Betts has 24 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBI (101 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .278/.382/.573 slash line so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 21 1-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 67 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .325/.407/.568 on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 21 2-for-4 3 1 3 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 6 0 at Mets Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

