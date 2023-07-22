Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Travis Jankowski -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while batting .322.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 34 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In 27.5% of his games this season, Jankowski has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.341
|AVG
|.299
|.439
|OBP
|.382
|.439
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|6
|7/13
|K/BB
|17/9
|10
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
