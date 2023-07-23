France vs. Jamaica: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 23
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jamaica and France will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a game that begins at 6:00 AM ET on Sunday, July 23.
Tune in to FOX US to watch this game live.
How to Watch France vs. Jamaica
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: Sydney Football Stadium
France Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Jamaica
|July 23
|-
|Home
|Brazil
|July 29
|-
|Home
|Panama
|August 2
|-
|Away
France's Recent Performance
- France reached the quarterfinals of the previous World Cup (in 2019) and was eliminated by the United States 2-1.
- Wendie Renard tallied four goals in the tournament.
- In addition, Amel Majri chipped in with three assists.
- France went 6-0-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +11. This year, its record is 4-1-0 versus fellow World Cup squads (+8 goal differential).
- France's 1-0 loss to Australia earlier this year on July 14 was the last time it matched up against a team competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
France's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Solene Durand #1
- Maelle Lakrar #2
- Wendie Renard #3
- Laurina Fazer #4
- Elisa De Almeida #5
- Sandie Toletti #6
- Sakina Karchaoui #7
- Grace Geyoro #8
- Eugenie Le Sommer #9
- Amel Majri #10
- Kadidiatou Diani #11
- Clara Mateo #12
- Selma Bacha #13
- Aissatou Tounkara #14
- Kenza Dali #15
- Pauline Peyraud-Magnin #16
- Lea Le Garrec #17
- Viviane Asseyi #18
- Naomie Feller #19
- Estelle Cascarino #20
- Constance Picaud #21
- Eve Perisset #22
- Vicki Becho #23
Jamaica Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|France
|July 23
|-
|Away
|Panama
|July 29
|-
|Away
|Brazil
|August 2
|-
|Home
Jamaica's Recent Performance
- Jamaica was knocked out following the group stage at the 2019 World Cup after going winless (0-0-3).
- In the event, Havana Solaun scored one goal.
- Khadija Shaw chipped in one assist as well.
- Jamaica was 2-0-3 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -4. This year, its record is 0-0-2 versus fellow World Cup squads (-6 goal differential).
- The last time Jamaica squared off against a World Cup team was earlier this year on February 22, when it lost to Australia 3-0.
Jamaica's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Sydney Schneider #1
- Solai Washington #2
- Vyan Sampson #3
- Chantelle Swaby #4
- Konya Plummer #5
- Havana Solaun #6
- Peyton McNamara #7
- Drew Spence #8
- Kameron Simmonds #9
- Jody Brown #10
- Khadija Shaw #11
- Kiki Van Zanten #12
- Rebecca Spencer #13
- Den-Den Blackwood #14
- Tiffany Cameron #15
- Paige Bailey-Gayle #16
- Allyson Swaby #17
- Trudi Carter #18
- Tiernny Wiltshire #19
- Atlanta Primus #20
- Cheyna Matthews #21
- Kayla McKenna #22
- Liya Brooks #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.