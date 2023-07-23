Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (55-44) and Oakland Athletics (28-73) going head to head at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:07 PM ET on July 23.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (6-7) for the Astros and Luis Medina (3-7) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

This season, the Astros have won 37 out of the 64 games, or 57.8%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 71.4% chance to win.

Houston has scored 462 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.73 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

