Hunter Brown starts for the Houston Astros on Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET in this final game of a four-game series.

The favored Astros have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +195. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -250 +195 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 37 of the 64 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.8%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Houston has a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

The Astros have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-50-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have gone 8-7-0 ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 30-22 20-14 32-30 33-34 19-10

