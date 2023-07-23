Kyle Tucker is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics square off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday (beginning at 4:07 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He has a .302/.378/.517 slash line so far this season.

Tucker will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with six doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 3-for-4 3 3 4 12 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 2 at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 96 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .252/.344/.423 slash line on the season.

Bregman enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 52 hits with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .210/.301/.302 on the year.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Astros Jul. 20 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Tony Kemp or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.