Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.781 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .282 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 62.7% of his 59 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 59), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (32.2%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (20.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (40.7%), including four games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.299
|AVG
|.270
|.384
|OBP
|.364
|.552
|SLG
|.496
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|20
|24/9
|K/BB
|37/14
|6
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.91 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Medina (3-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
