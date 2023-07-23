Josh Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .209 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 15 of 46 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 20
.176 AVG .237
.311 OBP .366
.255 SLG .390
2 XBH 5
1 HR 2
2 RBI 4
18/7 K/BB 19/7
0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
  • The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sheehan (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.