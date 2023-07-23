A couple of hot hitters, Freddie Freeman and Marcus Semien, will be on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 137 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Texas ranks second in the majors with a .462 team slugging percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 572 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers get on base at a .341 clip, best in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Texas averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 4.12 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.234 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez (7-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 18 starts this season.

In 18 starts, Perez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays W 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays W 5-1 Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers L 11-5 Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers L 16-3 Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney J.P. France 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning - 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Joe Musgrove

