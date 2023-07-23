Marcus Semien and Freddie Freeman are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at Globe Life Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:35 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has 112 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.340/.449 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 40 walks and 80 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .260/.335/.512 slash line so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 48 walks and 70 RBI (128 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He has a .331/.412/.587 slash line on the year.

Freeman has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .571 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 22 4-for-5 3 2 3 10 0 at Rangers Jul. 21 2-for-4 3 1 3 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 6 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 102 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.381/.569 so far this year.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 21 1-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

