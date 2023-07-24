Italy vs. Argentina: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 24
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Italy plays Argentina on Monday, July 24 at 2:00 AM ET in the 2023 Women's World Cup opener for each squad.
Go to Fox Sports 1 to watch Italy take on Argentina.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch Italy vs. Argentina
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
Italy Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Argentina
|July 24
|-
|Home
|Sweden
|July 29
|-
|Away
|South Africa
|August 2
|-
|Away
Italy's Recent Performance
- Italy lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, 2-0.
- In the competition, Cristiana Girelli scored three goals.
- In addition, Manuela Giugliano was also good for three assists.
- Italy went 2-1-3 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring six goals and giving up nine. This year, its record is 2-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (five goals scored, four allowed).
- The last time Italy took on a World Cup team was earlier this year on July 1, when it drew with Morocco 0-0.
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Italy's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Laura Giuliani #1
- Emma Severini #2
- Benedetta Orsi #3
- Lucia Di Guglielmo #4
- Elena Linari #5
- Manuela Giugliano #6
- Sofia Cantore #7
- Barbara Bonansea #8
- Valentina Giacinti #9
- Cristiana Girelli #10
- Benedetta Glionna #11
- Rachele Baldi #12
- Elisa Bartoli #13
- Chiara Beccari #14
- Annamaria Serturini #15
- Giulia Dragoni #16
- Lisa Boattin #17
- Arianna Caruso #18
- Martina Lenzini #19
- Giada Greggi #20
- Valentina Cernoia #21
- Francesca Durante #22
- Cecilia Salvai #23
Argentina Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Italy
|July 24
|-
|Away
|South Africa
|July 27
|-
|Home
|Sweden
|August 2
|-
|Home
Argentina's Recent Performance
- At the 2019 World Cup, held in France, Argentina failed to advance beyond the group stage after going winless (0-2-1).
- Over the course of the event, Florencia Bonsegundo notched one goal.
- Dalila Ippolito also contributed to the cause, recording one assist.
- Argentina is 2-0-0 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +3. In 2022, it was 0-2-4 in such matches (-14 goal differential).
- Argentina's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it defeated New Zealand 1-0 on February 23.
Argentina's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Vanina Correa #1
- Adriana Sachs #2
- Eliana Stabile #3
- Julieta Cruz #4
- Vanesa Santana #5
- Aldana Cometti #6
- Romina Nunez #7
- Daiana Falfan #8
- Paulina Gramaglia #9
- Dalila Ippolito #10
- Yamila Tamara Rodriguez #11
- Lara Esponda #12
- Sophia Braun #13
- Miriam Mayorga #14
- Florencia Bonsegundo #15
- Lorena Benitez #16
- Camila Gomez Ares #17
- Gabriela Chavez #18
- Mariana Larroquette #19
- Chiara Singarella #20
- Erica Lonigro #21
- Estefania Banini #22
- Abigail Chaves #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.