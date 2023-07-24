Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th in MLB play with 124 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Houston's .410 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Astros rank 17th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Houston has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (465 total runs).

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.

Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.256).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

Bielak has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Bielak will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics W 3-1 Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers - Home J.P. France Jon Gray 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Taj Bradley

