When the Houston Astros (56-44) and Texas Rangers (59-41) match up in the series opener at Minute Maid Park on Monday, July 24, Brandon Bielak will get the nod for the Astros, while the Rangers will send Jon Gray to the mound. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.46 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.31 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 38 out of the 65 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 41-31 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (56.9% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 5-3 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (53.3%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious 16 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +130 - 2nd

