Brad Miller Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Brad Miller (hitting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brad Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .231 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Miller has had a base hit in 11 of 24 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In five games this year, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.286
|AVG
|.167
|.429
|OBP
|.222
|.464
|SLG
|.250
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/7
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Bielak (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.46, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
