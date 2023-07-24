The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .277 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this year (61.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (28.3%).

He has homered in 18.3% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (19 of 60), with two or more RBI 12 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 of 60 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .299 AVG .261 .384 OBP .353 .552 SLG .479 12 XBH 11 5 HR 7 15 RBI 20 24/9 K/BB 38/14 6 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings