Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Josh Jung (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .273 with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 32nd in slugging.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 71 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Jung has driven in a run in 34 games this year (35.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (42.3%), including 18 games with multiple runs (18.6%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|45
|.267
|AVG
|.279
|.340
|OBP
|.310
|.455
|SLG
|.511
|18
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|28
|66/19
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.71 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Bielak (5-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.46 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
