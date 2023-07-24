Monday's contest features the Houston Astros (56-44) and the Texas Rangers (59-41) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 24.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-5) versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (5-5).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 39, or 60%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has entered 65 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 39-26 in those contests.

The Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 580 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).

Rangers Schedule