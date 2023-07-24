The Houston Astros (56-44) and Texas Rangers (59-41) clash on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jon Gray (6-5, 3.31 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.46 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.31 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing eight hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.31, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.

Gray is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Gray will try to record his 16th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Jon Gray vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros offense that ranks 15th in the league with 842 total hits (on a .248 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .410 (13th in the league) with 124 total home runs (10th in MLB play).

In eight innings over two appearances against the Astros this season, Gray has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.375 WHIP while his opponents are batting .267.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (5-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has earned a quality start two times in 11 starts this season.

Bielak has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.