On Monday, Travis Jankowski (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks while batting .312.

In 66.0% of his 53 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (26.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).

In 37.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 22 .322 AVG .299 .421 OBP .382 .411 SLG .388 6 XBH 5 1 HR 0 15 RBI 6 10/14 K/BB 17/9 11 SB 4

