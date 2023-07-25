Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th in baseball with 125 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Houston ranks 13th in baseball with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 17th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Houston has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (475 total runs).

The Astros rank 17th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.262).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (5-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.13 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

France enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

France will try to secure his 12th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Athletics W 3-1 Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers W 10-9 Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers - Home J.P. France Cody Bradford 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Taj Bradley 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Gavin Williams

