The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 57 of 89 games this year (64.0%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (11.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 27.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 games this year (40.4%), including nine multi-run games (10.1%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .222 AVG .253 .297 OBP .290 .365 SLG .385 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 17 RBI 17 29/13 K/BB 53/7 7 SB 2

