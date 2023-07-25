Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
On Tuesday, Josh Smith (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .207 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 19 of 48 games this year (39.6%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.3%).
- In 8.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.170
|AVG
|.238
|.313
|OBP
|.360
|.245
|SLG
|.429
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|2
|RBI
|5
|19/8
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.73 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending France (5-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
