On Tuesday, Josh Smith (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .207 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 19 of 48 games this year (39.6%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.3%).

In 8.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .170 AVG .238 .313 OBP .360 .245 SLG .429 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 2 RBI 5 19/8 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings