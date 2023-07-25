Kyle Tucker and his .532 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (148 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers and Cody Bradford on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 109 hits and an OBP of .384, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Tucker is batting .389 with three homers during his last games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 69 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

In 40 games this season (40.4%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (18.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .267 AVG .333 .361 OBP .403 .430 SLG .585 17 XBH 25 5 HR 12 23 RBI 45 24/25 K/BB 32/24 9 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings