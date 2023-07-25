Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .281 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.6% of his games this year (53 of 86), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 86), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.4% of his games this season, Taveras has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.279
|AVG
|.282
|.319
|OBP
|.333
|.481
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|20
|37/8
|K/BB
|32/13
|6
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- France (5-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.13 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
