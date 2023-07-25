The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .445, fueled by 43 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 63rd in slugging.

Semien has gotten a hit in 75 of 101 games this season (74.3%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (31.7%).

He has homered in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 41.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 59.4% of his games this season (60 of 101), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .277 AVG .267 .341 OBP .336 .450 SLG .441 23 XBH 20 7 HR 7 28 RBI 33 26/23 K/BB 37/21 5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings