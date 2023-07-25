Mitch Garver -- batting .241 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .243 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Garver has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in three games this season (9.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 29.0% of his games this year (nine of 31), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 10 .239 AVG .250 .299 OBP .368 .423 SLG .375 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 11 RBI 7 26/6 K/BB 7/6 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings