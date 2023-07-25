How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against J.P. France, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 139 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage this season.
- No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- Texas has scored the most runs (589) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.342) in baseball this year.
- The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Texas averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Yerry Rodriguez to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 11 times this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zack Littell
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|L 10-9
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|J.P. France
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Joe Musgrove
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Yu Darvish
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Lance Lynn
